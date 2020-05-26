Xfinity results from Charlotte

Kyle Busch scored his 97th career Xfinity Series win, passing Austin Cindric for the win on Turn 3 of the last lap of overtime at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Daniel Hemric placed second and was followed by Cindric, Ross Chastain and Justin Allgaier.

Chase Briscoe remains the points leader after Monday’s race at Charlotte. He holds an eight-point advantage on Austin Cindric. Ross Chastain is 12 points behind Briscoe.

