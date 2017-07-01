Xfinity race resumes at noon ET today on CNBC

The Xfinity Series race will resume at noon ET today at Daytona International Speedway.

The race was stopped by rain after 11 of 100 laps were completed Friday night.

Here are the details for today’s race:

(All time are Eastern)

GREEN FLAG: The green flag is scheduled to wave at 12:12 p.m.

TV/RADIO: CNBC will broadcast the race at noon. Motor Racing Network will broadcast the race on radio and at mrn.com. MRN’s coverage begins at noon. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry MRN’s broadcast.

DISTANCE: 89 of the 100 laps remain.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 30. Stage 2 ends on Lap 60.

PRERACE SCHEDULE: The Xfinity garage opens at 10:30 a.m.

FORECAST: The wunderground.com site predicts 87 degrees at race time with a 5 percent chance of rain at the start of the race.