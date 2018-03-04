Xfinity race results, points standings after Las Vegas

Kyle Larson won the Boyd Gaming 300 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, his first NASCAR victory at the 1.5-mile speedway.

Larson led five times for a race-high 142 laps Saturday.

He beat Christopher Bell, Justin Allgaier, Ryan Blaney and Elliott Sadler.

JR Motorsports teammates Tyler Reddick and Elliott Sadler are tied atop the points standings after three races.

Completing the top five are Christopher Bell (-23), Justin Allgaier (-28) and Spencer Gallagher (-34).

