Xfinity race results at Kansas

Chase Briscoe‘s ninth win of the season Saturday at Kansas Speedway moves him to next month’s championship race at Phoenix.

Briscoe is the first driver to lock in a spot in the title race.

Daniel Hemric came back from an incident that put him down two laps to finish second. He remains winless in the series but has seven runner-up finishes. Hemric was followed by Ryan Sieg, Justin Haley and Austin Hill, who finished third in the Truck race earlier in the day at Kansas. Brett Moffitt, who won that Truck race, finished seventh.

POINTS

With Chase Briscoe advancing to the championship race at Phoenix, three spots remain. Justin Allgaier, Brandon Jones and Austin Cindric hold those spots. Cindric is in the final transfer spot after he was involved in an accident with Noah Gragson on a Lap 15 restart and finished 28th.

Justin Haley trails Cindric by two points. Ross Chastain trails Cindric by 12 points. Ryan Sieg trails Cindric by 17 points. Gragson trails Cindric by 33 points.

