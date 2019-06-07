Xfinity practice report from Michigan

Christopher Bell posted the fastest lap in the first of two practices Friday for the Xfinity Series at Michigan International Speedway.

Bell led the way with a lap of 188.763 mph. He was followed by Tyler Reddick (188.536 mph), Justin Haley (188.181), Ryan Sieg (187.607) and Cole Custer (187.227).

Noah Gragson ran the most laps at 35. He was eighth on the speed chart with a top lap of 186.940 mph.

Riley Herbst hit the wall and went to a backup car. He will start at the rear of the field for Joe Gibbs Racing.

The red flag is displayed during first practice as the No. 18 of @rileyherbst backs into the fence at @MISpeedway. Stream the rest of practice at https://t.co/3p03HmXT7I. pic.twitter.com/0V1xhIl8LD — NASCAR Xfinity (@NASCAR_Xfinity) June 7, 2019



