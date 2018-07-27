Xfinity practice report at Iowa

FIRST PRACTICE

Elliott Sadler posted the fastest single lap in the first practice session for the U.S Cellular 250 with a speed of 130.999 mph.

He narrowly edged Christopher Bell (130.993 mph) by .001 seconds.

Tyler Reddick (130.662), Daniel Hemric (130.646) and Justin Allgaier (130.635) rounded out the top five.

Making his first Xfinity start since 2012, Casey Roderick (130.208) landed sixth on the chart.

With less than a minute remaining in this session, Reddick spun off turn four. He did minimal damage to his front splitter when he spun through the grass and back onto the pavement.

Austin Cindric (128.995) was the quickest among five drivers who ran 10 or more consecutive laps.

