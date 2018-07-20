Xfinity practice report at New Hampshire

FINAL PRACTICE

Ryan Truex jumped to the top of the speed chart in the final minute of practice for the Lake Region 200 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. His fastest lap was 128.898 mph.

He beat Brad Keselowski (128.415 mph) by .111 seconds.

Christopher Bell‘s third fastest lap of 128.023 mph was .091 seconds slower than Keselowski and .202 seconds slower than Truex.

Justin Allgaier (128.014) and Austin Dillon (127.958) rounded out the top five.

FIRST PRACTICE

Cup regular Keselowski topped the practice chart in the first practice session for the Lake Region 200. His fastest lap was 128.040 mph.

Cole Custer was second in that session with speed of 127.619, which was .098 seconds slower than Keselowski.

Ryan Preece, who finished second in this race last year, landed third on the chart with a lap of 127.491.

Nemechek (127.419 mph) and Matt Tifft (127.321) rounded out the top five.

The only other Cup regular in the field, Dillon (126.412) posted the 15th fastest lap.

Austin Cindric spun with 32 minutes remaining and did significant damage to the No. 60 Ford. He was seventh on the speed chart at the time with a lap of 126.892 mph. The team elected to make repairs instead of rolling out a backup car.

