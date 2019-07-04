Xfinity practice report at Daytona: A.J. Allmendinger fastest in return

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A.J. Allmendinger turned the fastest lap at 194.902 mph in the Xfinity Series opening practice Thursday at Daytona International Speedway.

Chris Cockrum was second, followed by Brandon Jones, Noah Gragson and Tyler Reddick.

Justin Allgaier, Chase Briscoe, Michael Annett, John Hunter Nemechek and Sheldon Creed rounded out the top 10.

Allmendinger, who joined NBC Sports Group as an auto racing analyst this year, will be making his first start this season with Kaulig Racing. His most recent NASCAR start was in the Monster Energy Cup Series last Nov. 18 at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Friday night’s race at Daytona will mark Allmendinger’s first Xfinity start since Aug. 4, 2018 at Watkins Glen International and his first Xfinity oval race since Nov. 8, 2008 at Phoenix International Raceway.

