Xfinity playoff standings entering Round of 8

Justin Allgaier remains in position to return to the Xfinity Series championship race for a second consecutive year.

Allgaier is one of the eight drivers left in the Xfinity playoff standings heading into the third round, which begins Saturday at Kansas Speedway (7 p.m. ET on NBCSN).

The remaining playoff drivers are: Chase Briscoe, Austin Cindric, Allgaier, Noah Gragson, Justin Haley, Brandon Jones, Ross Chastain and Ryan Sieg.

The breakdown by teams: Two with JR Motorsports (Allgaier, Gragson), two with Kaulig Racing (Haley and Chastain) and one each from Stewart-Haas Racing (Briscoe), Team Penske (Cindric), Joe Gibbs Racing (Jones) and RSS Racing (Sieg).

The Round of 8 features races at Kansas Speedway, Oct. 24 at Texas Motor Speedway (4:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN) and Oct. 31 at Martinsville Speedway (3:30 p.m. ET on NBC).

Read more about NASCAR

View photos Zane Smith More

Zane Smith to return to GMS Racing for 2021 Truck season Cup playoff standings heading to Kansas Kansas entry lists for Cup, Xfinity, Trucks

View photos Cup playoff standings More

View photos

Drivers in red are below the cutline in the Xfinity playoff standings. Drivers in yellow hold the four spots for the championship race. No driver has clinched a spot to the title race, which will be held Nov. 7 at Phoenix Raceway.