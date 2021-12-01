Xfinity: Miguel Paludo back for 3 more road races at JR Motorsports

JR Motorsports announced Wednesday that Brazilian driver Miguel Paludo will again run three NASCAR Xfinity Series road course races next season.

Paludo will drive JRM’s No. 88 Chevrolet at Circuit of the Americas (March 26), Road America (July 2), and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course (July 30).

Longtime JRM sponsor BRANDT Professional Agriculture will support the entry.

“We are back for 2022,” Paludo said in a team release. “Last year proved to me that JRM has the best team in the NASCAR Xfinity Series and I can’t wait to get back to the track with this group, especially now that we will have the opportunity to practice and qualify this season.

“I am very excited to again represent BRANDT and Brazilian agriculture on three of America’s most exciting tracks.”

This season, Paludo drove for JRM at the Daytona International Speedway road course, COTA, and Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course. His best finish was seventh at Daytona.

The races were his first in NASCAR competition since 2013. He ran full-time in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series from 2011-13 after making a handful of starts in 2010.

Paludo recently wrapped up his seventh Porsche Carrera Cup Brasil title.

