Xfinity: Josh Williams joins BJ McLeod Motorsports in multi-year deal

NASCAR Xfinity Series squad BJ McLeod Motorsports announced Wednesday that Josh Williams will drive for the team in a multi-year deal.

Williams will drive the team’s No. 78 entry full-time next season. He’s the team’s second full-time driver for 2022, joining Stefan Parsons (announced in September).

“I am really looking forward to driving for BJ in 2022,” Williams said in a release. “He is a racer just like me and that makes this a dangerous combination. Seeing what BJ and (wife/team co-owner) Jessica (McLeod) have built over the years is a huge accomplishment.

“From watching BJ race super late models when I was eight years old to driving for him in NASCAR is a cool story that a lot of people don’t know. Just two guys from Florida making a name at the highest level of motorsports.”

Williams comes over from DGM Racing, where he had raced full-time since the 2019 season. That team announced Williams’ departure last month.

In Wednesday’s release, Williams admitted “there were a lot of tears in Phoenix, that’s for sure” as he and DGM completed their run together. But now, he’ll turn his attention to helping BJ McLeod Motorsports rise up the pecking order.

“Josh brings so much knowledge with him into any program,” BJ McLeod said. “The fact he is more than just a racer and can contribute great feedback and help our programs.

“Collectively, we can take the next step upward from a competition standpoint. Having Josh’s veteran leadership in the shop will step up the whole program, and Jessica and I are glad he has chosen here to call home for the next chapter.”

Williams has posted eight top-10 finishes in 126 Xfinity starts since the 2016 season. This season, he finished 18th in Xfinity points for DGM with one top-10 finish, a 10th-place result at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.

COMING 2022: @Josh6williams joins BJ McLeod Motorsports piloting the #78 car full time🏁#SkullRacing pic.twitter.com/HY9aeCxIK9 — BJ McLeod Motorsports (@TeamBJMcLeod) December 8, 2021

