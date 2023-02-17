Xfinity introduces new network brand, partnerships for 2023 NASCAR season

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Today, Xfinity announced its plans for the 2023 NASCAR season, its fourth as a Premier Partner and ninth as an entitlement partner of the NASCAR Xfinity Series, including the launch of the next-generation Xfinity 10G Network, which provides customers with a powerful Internet connection today, while building toward a faster, more reliable tomorrow. Additionally, Xfinity announced new partnerships with 23XI Racing, Tyler Reddick and Bubba Wallace.

“NASCAR‘s 75th Anniversary season and the Daytona 500 provide a great platform to introduce the next generation Xfinity 10G Network to fans and to our customers,” said Matt Lederer, Vice President of Brand Partnerships, Comcast. “We are also looking forward to partnering with 23XI Racing and their incredible roster of drivers to continue connecting our customers to the sport they love in new and imaginative ways.”

The new partnership between Xfinity and 23XI Racing showcases the limitless potential as they work together on opportunities both on and off the track, including Xfinity 10G network integration, the primary sponsor of Reddick‘s No. 45 Toyota Camry TRD for the Atlanta NASCAR Cup Series race and Xfinity Rewards customer fan experiences such as Pit Box VIP access, driver meet-and-greet appearances with Bubba Wallace, Tyler Reddick and more.

“The chance to work with Xfinity is great for the 23XI family,” said NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace. “We look forward to opportunities where we can collaborate on initiatives that drive progress and innovation to the sport.”

“I‘m excited to work with Xfinity in this new capacity as they partner with the No. 45 team and 23XI Racing,” said NASCAR driver Tyler Reddick. “The Xfinity Series has been such an integral and memorable part of my career, and I look forward to continuing to make memories throughout the Cup series and having Xfinity support my journey in NASCAR.”