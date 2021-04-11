Video from NASCAR.com showed Gray Gaulding and Joe Graf Jr. fight after Sunday’s Xfinity Series race at Martinsville Speedway.

The video started with Gaulding on his back on the ground as others tried to separate Graf and Gaulding. NASCAR officials pulled the drivers away from each other.

Gaulding was running behind Graf Jr. when there was contact on Lap 176 of the 250-lap race that sent Graf’s car into the car of Blaine Perkins and both crashed.

Gaulding finished 21st. Graf placed 38th in the 40-car field.

Josh Berry won the race for his first career Xfinity victory.

Read more about NASCAR

Josh Berry scores first career Xfinity Series win at Martinsville Xfinity, Cup races to resume Sunday at Martinsville Speedway Martinsville Cup race to resume at 4 p.m. ET Sunday

Xfinity drivers fight after Martinsville race originally appeared on NBCSports.com