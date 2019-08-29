Xfinity driver Shane Lee, H2 Motorsports part ways

After less than three months together, Shane Lee’s tenure as driver of the No. 28 H2 Motorsports Toyota in the Xfinity Series is over.

When asked by a fan on Twitter about if Lee had been released from the No. 28 ride, Lee replied, “That’s is correct.”

That is correct — Shane Lee (@ShaneLeeRacing) August 28, 2019





A team spokesman confirmed to NBC Sports on Thursday that Lee is no longer its driver.

The spokesman said the team will not participate as planned in Saturday’s Xfinity Series race at Darlington Raceway. The team spokesman also told NBC Sports that a new driver has not been named and the team has not decided what its next race will be.

Owned by entrepreneur and venture capitalist Matt Hurley, H2 Motorsports formed this past May, with its first race at Iowa in June. Lee and the team competed in seven races, with a best finish of seventh in its return trip to Iowa in July. NASCAR veteran Pete Rondeau is the team’s crew chief.

A native of Newton, North Carolina, the 26-year-old Lee competed in 13 Xfinity races last season for Richard Childress Racing, including one top-five and three top-10 finishes. He also has raced on the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series and the ARCA Series.

When H2 Motorsports announced its formation and Lee as its driver in May at Charlotte Motor Speedway, Lee was upbeat about his future.

“It hasn’t been easy, but I’ve been patiently waiting for the right opportunity to present itself and that time is now,” Lee said at the time. “This is the biggest step yet in my career and I appreciate the confidence Matt Hurley and H2 Motorsports has shown in me.”

