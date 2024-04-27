Xfinity Dover race results: Ryan Truex wins

For the second time in two seasons, Ryan Truex has won an Xfinity Series race at Dover Motor Speedway.

The part-time driver won for the second time in the national NASCAR series by taking advantage of late-race chaos. He moved his way up the leaderboard, avoiding incidents that sent the race to overtime and double overtime.

Truex was on the front row for the final restart. He was next to Carson Kvapil, a driver for JR Motorsports' Late Model program who was only making his second career start. The two drivers were side-by-side on the first lap of double overtime but it was Truex who jumped to the lead before taking the white flag. A multi-car incident then ended the race.

Sheldon Creed crossed the finish line second after a late pass. He was followed by Kvapil, Sam Mayer and Cole Custer. Anthony Alfredo crossed the finish line ninth and won the final $100,000 Dash 4 Cash bonus.

RYAN TRUEX GETS BY CARSON KVAPIL IN OVERTIME TO WIN AT DOVER! pic.twitter.com/xjiG89ZUvd — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) April 27, 2024

Rainfall on Lap 159 brought out the caution and forced the teams to make a crucial decision. Custer and Allgaier stayed out on the track while several other lead lap drivers headed down pit road for tires and enough fuel to make it to the end of the race.

It appeared that the race would go back green on Lap 165 but more rain extended the caution. NASCAR ultimately threw the red flag on Lap 167. Yet the rain did not end the race.

The red flag was lifted with 31 laps to go in the race. Custer gave up his lead to head down pit road for tires and fuel. He stopped when pit road was closed and fell to the rear of the lead lap. Justin Allgaier inherited the lead but made a pit stop of his own after a caution for Brandon Jones spinning.

Austin Hill was in control of the race after Allgaier headed down pit road but his advantage did not last. Kvapil passed Hill and Sheldon Creed as the two drivers raced each other for the lead.

Stage 1 winner: Justin Allgaier

Stage 2 winner: Cole Custer

Who had a good race: Ryan Truex, making only his fifth start of the season, won for the second time in two seasons. ... Carson Kvapil, making his second Xfinity start, put himself inside the top 10 during the final stage. He crossed the line third after leading multiple times in the final stage. ... Anthony Alfredo won the Dash 4 Cash after scoring his third consecutive top-10 finish. ... Cole Custer won stage 2 and scored a race-high 18 stage points. He finished fifth despite receiving a penalty for stopping when pit road was closed.

Who had a bad race: JJ Yeley crashed on Lap 5 after a multi-car incident started by Dawson Cram. He finished 38th. ... Ryan Sieg's car caught on fire on Lap 26 as he was racing in 11th. He finished 37th. ... Jesse Love was inside the top five with fewer than 100 laps remaining in the race and rain on the way when contact from Ryan Truex cut his tire. Love, a Dash 4 Cash driver, had to make an unscheduled pit stop and fell multiple laps down. ... Riley Herbst, another Dash 4 Cash driver, was inside the top 10 with fewer than 10 laps remaining. He spun after contact from Justin Allgaier and missed out on the $100,000 bonus.

Next: Xfinity teams are off for a week after Dover. They return to action May 11 at Darlington Raceway.