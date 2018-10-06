Xfinity Dover race results, points standings

DOVER, Del. — Christopher Bell set an Xfinity Series rookie record Saturday with his sixth victory, winning the Bar Harbor 200 at Dover International Speedway.

Cole Custer finished, followed by Justin Allgaier, Ryan Preece and Spencer Gallagher.

Bell advanced to the Round of 8 along with Cole Custer, Justin Allgaier, Daniel Hemric, Elliott Sadler, Tyler Reddick, Austin Cindric and Matt Tifft.

Ross Chastain, Ryan Reed, Ryan Truex and Brandon Jones were eliminated after the first round of the playoffs.

