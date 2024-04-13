Xfinity Dash 4 Cash: 2024 season information, qualifiers, races and more

The NASCAR Xfinity Series Dash 4 Cash midseason incentive program is underway, with Saturday’s Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 at Texas Motor Speedway dishing out the second $100,000 prize of 2024.

This hub page will provide you with everything you need to know about the program, including links and more for each race event. Continue to monitor this hub as results from each Dash 4 Cash race are added.

What is Dash 4 Cash?

Starting in 2009, the Dash 4 Cash is a midseason program sponsored by Xfinity that rewards drivers financially for performing well during a select stretch of four races in each Xfinity Series season. This year, the races will take place at Martinsville Speedway (April 6), Texas Motor Speedway (April 13), Talladega Superspeedway (April 20) and Dover Motor Speedway (April 27).

How does Dash 4 Cash work?

Before the four-race stretch begins, there will be a qualifying race to determine the participants in the first official Dash 4 Cash race. The four highest-finishing series regulars in the Xfinity race at Richmond will qualify for the first Dash 4 Cash race at Martinsville. The highest finisher of that quartet at Martinsville will collect the $100,000 prize and automatically qualify for the next Dash 4 Cash race. The next three highest-finishing Xfinity Series regulars in the race at Martinsville will also qualify to participate in the next Dash 4 Cash race at Texas. These rules repeat for subsequent Dash 4 Cash races.

In order to qualify for the program, drivers must be declared to collect Xfinity Series points.

NASCAR Xfinity Series Dash 4 Cash logo

2024 Dash 4 Cash recaps:

At Richmond Raceway (March 30 qualifier)

MORE: Chandler Smith wins Xfinity race at Richmond for second straight season

Recap: Chandler Smith emerged dominantly in the Final Stage at Richmond to ride to his second victory of the season — and a shot at next week‘s first Dash 4 Cash prize of 2024. Smith led a strong 1-2-3-4 contingent for Toyota at the Virginia short track, and he‘ll be joined by second-place finisher — and former Cup Series playoff contender — Aric Almirola, along with fifth-place finisher Jesse Love and Parker Kligerman, who landed seventh on the results sheet. They‘ll compete for the $100,000 prize next Saturday at Martinsville Speedway (7:30 p.m. ET, FS1, MRN Radio, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).

***

At Martinsville Speedway (April 6)

MORE: Aric Almirola claims Xfinity Series victory, Dash 4 Cash prize at Martinsville



Recap: Aric Almirola dominated at Martinsville Speedway for his fifth career Xfinity Series win and the first Dash 4 Cash prize of his long career, holding on for the victory in NASCAR Overtime over Sam Mayer. The No. 1 JR Motorsports driver landed runner-up on the board, followed by Chandler Smith, Carson Kvapil and Justin Allgaier to complete the top five. Mayer, Smith, Allgaier and sixth-place finisher Sheldon Creed will make up the Dash 4 Cash participants at Texas Motor Speedway, with Almirola not scheduled to participate in the event. They‘ll compete for the $100,000 prize next Saturday at Texas Motor Speedway (1:30 p.m. ET, FS1, PRN Radio, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).

***

At Texas Motor Speedway (April 13)

MORE: Sam Mayer edges out Ryan Sieg in incredible photo finish, banks $100,000 bonus at Texas



Recap: Sam Mayer won a photo finish at Texas Motor Speedway for his fifth career Xfinity Series win and the second Dash 4 Cash prize of his career, edging out Ryan Sieg by 0.002 seconds at the checkered flag. Sieg was followed by Justin Allgaier, AJ Allmendinger and Cole Custer to round out the top five. Mayer, Sieg, Allgaier and Allmendinger will make up the Dash 4 Cash participants at Talladega Superspeedway. The four drivers will battle it out with another $100,000 prize on the line next Saturday in the Ag-Pro 300 (4 p.m. ET, FOX, MRN Radio, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).

***

At Talladega Superspeedway (April 20)

Recap:

***

At Dover Motor Speedway (April 27)



Recap: