Xfinity Charlotte Roval results, driver points report

Dustin Long

AJ Allmendinger took the lead from Chase Briscoe on the overtime restart and won Saturday’s Xfinity playoff race in the rain at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval.

Noah Gragson finished second in the Xfinity Charlotte Roval results. He was followed by Daniel Hemric, Alex Labbe and Ross Chastain.

Click here for race results

POINTS 

Harrison Burton, Brandon Brown, Riley Herbst and Michael Annett each entered the elimination race outside a transfer spot. All four failed to advance.

Click here for points report

Advancing to the Round of 8 are Chase Briscoe, Justin Haley, Austin Cindric, Noah Gragson, Brandon Jones, Ryan Sieg, Justin Allgaier and Ross Chastain.

Click here for revised points for Round of 8

Read more about NASCAR

View photos
Clint Bowyer

Clint Bowyer: Pressure of playoff elimination ‘almost healthy for ...
AJ Allmendinger wins Xfinity race in the rain at Charlotte Roval
Saturday Xfinity race at Charlotte Roval: Start time, TV channel

View photos
View photos
Saturday's Xfinity race at Charlotte Roval

Xfinity Charlotte Roval results, driver points report originally appeared on NBCSports.com