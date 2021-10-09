CONCORD, N.C. – AJ Allmendinger scored his fifth win of the season Saturday, taking the checkered flag in overtime at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval.

The victory is the seventh this season for Kaulig Racing.

Reigning series champion Austin Cindric placed second. Daniel Hemric, who won both stages, finished third. Justin Haley and Brandon Jones completed the top five.

Results: Charlotte Roval Xfinity race results

POINTS REPORT

Eliminated from title contention were: Jeb Burton, Myatt Snider, Riley Herbst and Jeremy Clements. The Round of 8 begins next weekend at Texas Motor Speedway.

Xfinity Charlotte Roval results originally appeared on NBCSports.com