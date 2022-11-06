Coy Gibbs, father of Xfinity Series champion Ty Gibbs and son of Joe Gibbs, dies at 49

AVONDALE, ARIZONA - NOVEMBER 05: Ty Gibbs, driver of the #54 Monster Energy Toyota, poses with his father, Coy Gibbs and mother, Heather Gibbs after winning the NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship at Phoenix Raceway on November 05, 2022 in Avondale, Arizona. (Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)

Coy Gibbs, the father of Xfinity Series champion Ty Gibbs and the son of NASCAR Cup Series team owner and former NFL coach Joe Gibbs died Sunday. He was 49.

Coy Gibbs' death was announced shortly before Sunday's Cup Series title race at Phoenix. Ty Gibbs won the Xfinity Series title on Saturday and was set to race on Sunday in the Cup Series race. He is not participating in Sunday's Cup Series race and will be replaced by former Joe Gibbs Racing Xfinity Series driver Daniel Hemric.

It is with great sorrow that Joe Gibbs Racing confirms that Coy Gibbs (co-owner) went to be with the Lord in his sleep last night. The family appreciates all the thoughts and prayers and asks for privacy at this time. — Joe Gibbs Racing (@JoeGibbsRacing) November 6, 2022

A part-owner of Joe Gibbs Racing, Coy Gibbs was integral part of the team, especially in the wake of his brother JD's death in 2019. JD Gibbs died at the age of 49 from a degenerative neurological disease.

Coy Gibbs was in Phoenix and part of the celebrations for Ty's championship on Saturday night. Joe Gibbs Racing driver Christopher Bell is one of the four drivers racing for the Cup Series title on Sunday.

Before he moved into the administrative side at Joe Gibbs Racing, Coy Gibbs drove for the team. He competed in 58 Truck Series races from 2000-02 and also ran a full Xfinity Series season in 2003. He had six top-five finishes in the Truck Series and two top-10 finishes in 39 Xfinity Series starts.

Coy Gibbs was also part of the Washington Commanders coaching staff during Joe's second stint in charge of the franchise.

Ty Gibbs, 20, won the Xfinity title after beating three drivers from JR Motorsports in the winner-take-all championship race. Gibbs’ title came a week after he crashed teammate Brandon Jones for the win at Martinsville and his father's death is an incredibly tragic end to a tumultuous week that should have ultimately been one of the highlights of his career.

Ty was showered with boos after he dumped his teammate at Martinsville. Had Jones won the race, JGR would have had two of the four drivers racing for the championship on Saturday. Instead, Gibbs was the team’s only title contender and he spent the week apologizing for his actions after initially appearing unapologetic in the moments after he bumped Jones.

Ty is widely expected to take over the No. 18 car at JGR in place of Kyle Busch in 2023. Gibbs has 11 wins in 51 Xfinity Series starts and has 33 top-10 finishes.