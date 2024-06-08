Xenia WR looking forward to busy summer after Ohio State football camp

Jun. 7—COLUMBUS — Shawn Fishwick worked out at Ohio State's recruiting camp Thursday, and he plans to be back.

"Right here, Ohio State. THE Ohio State," he said when asked what school he grew up rooting for.

Earning an Ohio State offer might be the Xenia receiver's ultimate goal, but the junior-to-be already has multiple FBS options as the summer camp season gets underway.

Akron became his sixth offer Thursday, joining Bowling Green, Kent State, Massachusetts, Miami (Ohio) and Toledo.

A 6-foot-2, 175-pounder who caught 21 passes for 241 yards and a touchdown last fall despite his sophomore season being cut short by an injury, Fishwick has a busy month ahead.

He said he plans to camp at the University of Cincinnati, Michigan State, Northwestern and Kentucky.

He intends to go to Lexington next week, but first there will be another camp in Indianapolis this weekend.

He went big game hunting Thursday, though, angling to impress Ohio State coaches at the second of five one-day recruiting camps planned for this month.

Fishwick came away satisfied with what he was able to show, and he got some one-on-one time with OSU assistant Devin Jordan afterward.

"He told me just use the things I've been learning from today and take them home to my team in Xenia," Fishwick said.

Overall, Fishwick felt like he displayed growth from last year at the same event.

"I feel like things are just getting started because I feel like I have a lot more to go," he said. "My junior year is gonna be 10 times greater than my sophomore year."