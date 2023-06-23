Xavier's Colby Jones drafted in second round, reportedly traded to Sacramento Kings

Xavier Musketeers guard Colby Jones

Colby Jones, who played the past three seasons for the Xavier University Musketeers, was selected by the Boston Celtics in a proposed trade with the Charlotte Hornets in the second round with the 34th overall pick of the 2023 NBA Draft on Thursday night at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

The Celtics are sending Jones to the Sacramento Kings, a team Joey Votto compared earlier this week to the young Reds.

Jones, who turned 21 in May, declared for the 2023 NBA draft in late March. He was among 78 players invited to the 2023 NBA draft combine in Chicago.

Jones averaged 15.0 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game in 36 games last season. He was named second-team all-Big East. When Jones declared, he thanked the school, Muskies head coach Sean Miller and former head coach Travis Steele (now at Miami University) in a tweet.

From Miller to Jones via Twitter:

Congratulations @kovajoness! Go “Do what you Do” The Sacramento Kings are going to learn what we all know here at Xavier - You are a winner! — Sean Miller (@CoachMillerXU) June 23, 2023

Jones, who starred at Alabama's Mountain Brook High School, is the first Xavier player selected in the draft since guard Edmond Sumner was selected 52nd overall in 2017. Sumner currently plays for the Brooklyn Nets.

From Sumner to Jones via Twitter:

Best of luck 🫡🤝 @kovajoness keep ball the priority and you’re going to have a great career! https://t.co/D8w13q3t53 — Edmond Sumner (@EdmondSumner) June 22, 2023

From Jones' XU teammate, Jack Nunge:

Big fan of this right here

Congrats @kovajoness ‼️🙏 https://t.co/KVrJmB9MFU — Jack Nunge (@jnunge24) June 23, 2023

Xavier's most recent first-round pick was Jordan Crawford, the 27th pick in 2010. Four other Musketeers have been first-rounders: David West (2003), James Posey (1999), Brian Grant (1994) and Tyrone Hill (1990).

From @XavierMBB via Twitter:

With the 34th pick of the NBA Draft, the Charlotte Hornets select Colby Jones!#LetsGoX | #NBADraft pic.twitter.com/nyjl38Eg0j — Xavier Basketball (@XavierMBB) June 23, 2023

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Colby Jones, Xavier guard, drafted by Boston Celtics in second round