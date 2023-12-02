Xavier Worthy X-rays are negative: Texas football injury updates from Big 12 title game

ARLINGTON — Texas had a couple of injury concerns following the 49-21 win over Oklahoma State in Saturday’s Big 12 title game:

WR Xavier Worthy: X-rays negative

Wide receiver Xavier Worthy, who leads the team in catches and receiving yards, went down with what looked like an injury to his left ankle early in the fourth quarter. Worthy, who had six catches for 86 yards in the game, has been battling a sore ankle in recent weeks.

Texas wide receiver Xavier Worthy, right, gets tackled by Oklahoma State cornerback Kale Smith in the third quarter during the Longhorns' 49-21 win in the Big 12 title game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. Worthy hurt his ankle at the end of the play, but Texas coach Steve Sarkisian said X-rays were negative.

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian said after the game that X-rays were negative, and that he hopes the extended break between the Big 12 title game and any bowl game or an CFP semifinal will give Worthy time to heal.

CB Ryan Watts: didn't play

Senior cornerback Ryan Watts, who got injured on the first snap of the game against Texas Tech, did not suit up Saturday. Freshman Malik Muhammad garnered extended playing time in his place and had four tackles and one pass defended against an Oklahoma State team that threw for 250 yards.

