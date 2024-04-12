The Xavier Worthy conundrum: Is being too fast, bad? | Inside Coverage
Yahoo Sports’ Jason Fitz is joined by senior NFL writer Jori Epstein and senior NFL reporter Charles Robinson to discuss why Xavier Worthy's record-breaking 40-yard dash is viewed by some as detrimental to his draft stock and if the future of evaluating wide receivers is changing. Hear the full conversation on “Inside Coverage” - part of the “Zero Blitz” podcast - and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you listen.