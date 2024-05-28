Xavier Worthy, Bijan Robinson among NFL’s 100 most important players in 2024 season

While the 2024 college football season is just under 100 days until kick off, the NFL is at 100 days until they start the season. Former Texas Longhorn Xavier Worthy will be in action on Thursday, Sept. 5 when we get a rematch of the AFC title game. On Sept. 22, Worthy and the Chiefs will face off with former Texas running back Bijan Robinson in Atlanta.

According to CBS Sports, these former Texas Longhorns teammates are among the 100 most important players next season.

Starting at No. 100 we have the former Doak Walker Award winner, Bijan Robinson.

Bijan Robinson will continue to rack up the yards

What CBS Said:

Bijan Robinson had moments of brilliance during his rookie season, accumulating nearly 1,500 scrimmage yards despite ceding a lot of touches to other players and seeing his role wax and wane. Robinson will run behind a good offensive line and under new offensive coordinator Zac Robinson, a part of the Sean McVay coaching tree. That’s good news for all parties involved. Expect Robinson to be busy as a runner and as a pass catcher.

What We Say:

It shouldn’t come as a shock to anyone who watched Bijan Robinson during his Longhorns tenure to see him continue to prosper at the next level. He racked up 1,463 yards from scrimmage and eight touchdowns in his rookie season. Unless something unforeseen happens, I wouldn’t figure on a sophomore slump coming for the reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year. With an improvement at quarterback, I expect his numbers to grow.

Xavier Worthy is going to be counted on

What CBS Said:

Speaking of that supporting cast, Marquise Brown and Xavier Worthy are the big new additions. Brown has injury issues, but he also has experience, speed and production (a 91-catch, 1,008-yard 2021 season) to step in as the Chiefs’ top option out wide. Kansas City was enamored with Worthy and his history-making speed to trade up for him near the end of the NFL Draft. Both will be key, especially with the pending punishment awaiting Rashee Rice. If/when Rice returns, he provides a big, physical, yards-after-catch aspect.

What We Say:

It was a little surprising to see Xavier Worthy checking in at No. 4 on CBS’ list but at the same time, the two-time defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs are revamping their passing attack. Worthy brings top-end speed that quarterback Patrick Mahomes can use to his advantage. It remains to be seen how quickly they mesh when the 2024 NFL season kicks off.

