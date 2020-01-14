Xavier Woods predicts Cowboys will play in Super Bowl next season

Safety Xavier Woods blamed the players, not Jason Garrett, for the Cowboys not getting it done in 2019. The team’s 8-8 finish was the final straw in Garrett’s tenure in Dallas.

Woods called Garrett the “scapegoat” in an appearance on FS1’s Undisputed on Tuesday morning.

“It’s on us,” Woods said. “It’s on the players.”

While defending Garrett, Woods also said the Cowboys have all the talent they need to reach the Super Bowl for the first time since 1995. In fact, according to Woods, the Cowboys had all the talent they needed in 2019 but couldn’t “put it together.”

Mike McCarthy, who won a Super Bowl with the Packers, now is charged with getting the Cowboys where they haven’t gone the past 24 seasons.

“New energy breeds something different,” Woods said. “He’s won before.”

Woods is so confident in the Cowboys’ talent and McCarthy’s history that he predicts the Cowboys will play in Super Bowl LV in Tampa next February.

“We’ll be in the Super Bowl,” Woods said. “I don’t know where it is [next year], but we’ll be there.”

It wasn’t exactly Joe Namath-esque, but there is no arguing that for whatever reason(s), the Cowboys underachieved in 2019.