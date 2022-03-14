S Xavier Woods, Panthers agree on three-year deal

Jordy McElroy
·1 min read
In this article:
After a one-and-done season with the Minnesota Vikings, safety Xavier Woods is reportedly taking his talents to the east coast to join the Carolina Panthers, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

It’s a three-year, $15.75 million deal that will offer Woods a bit of stability after spending his previous two seasons playing for the Vikings and Dallas Cowboys.

He started in all 17 games in 2021 and finished the season with 108 tackles, three interceptions, 10 pass deflections, one sack and two forced fumbles.

