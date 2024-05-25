Xavier Woods named Panthers’ most underrated player

Carolina Panthers safety Xavier Woods may not be a well-kept secret by the time the offseason ends.

The 28-year-old defender continued to receive some props, as he was named the team’s most underrated player by Touchdown Wire editor Doug Farrar. Farrar, who picked one gem per squad, wrote the following on Woods:

Selected in the sixth round of the 2017 draft by the Cowboys out of Louisiana Tech, Woods had four good seasons in Dallas, one with the Vikings in 2021, and then a spectacular campaign in 2023, his second season with the Panthers. Not that a lot of people were watching, but Woods allowed 18 catches on 25 targets for 132 yards, 63 yards after the catch, no touchdowns, two interceptions, five pass breakups, and an opponent passer rating of 50.7. Able to cover everywhere from the slot to the middle of the deep third, Woods will look to build on that outstanding season in 2024, which also marks the final season of his three-year, $15 million contract.

Not a lot of people were watching because the Panthers have gone 9-25 since signing Woods to that deal in 2022. Nonetheless, he’s shined—totaling 147 combined tackles (four for a loss), three fumble recoveries, two interceptions and 13 passes defensed over 29 games.

