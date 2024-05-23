Xavier Woods named Panthers’ ‘best-kept secret’

Xavier Woods deserves his flowers.

In a recent league-wide rundown by Bleacher Report’s Matt Holder, the Carolina Panthers safety was named the team’s “best-kept secret” heading into this year’s team organized activities. Holder writes of the 28-yeaar-old defender:

Carolina hasn’t done a lot of winning since Woods got there two years ago, which is probably part of the reason why he’s under the radar. But the safety is a versatile player who can line up in the box and protect the back end of the defense.

He’s also good against the run and pass, logging nine interceptions and PBUs combined with four tackles for loss in addition to earning an 81.7 coverage grade and 73.7 run defense grade from Pro Football Focus last season.

Woods signed with Carolina on a three-year, $15 million deal back in 2022. Since then, he’s amassed 147 combined tackles (four for a loss), three fumble recoveries, two interceptions and 13 passes defensed.

Dave Canales will be Woods’ third different full-time head coach since joining the organization. So even with the constant winds of change, he’s proven to be quite the constant—albeit a secret one.

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire