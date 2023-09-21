Xavier Weaver drawing dark horse Heisman consideration

The Colorado Buffaloes haven’t had a player warrant legitimate Heisman Trophy consideration for quite some time. Through three games this season, starting quarterback Shedeur Sanders and two-way star Travis Hunter are right in the middle of the conversation.

However, CU Buffs wide receiver Xavier Weaver was mentioned by Fox Sports College Football earlier this week in its list of “under the radar” Heisman candidates. Fox also had Washington State QB Cameron Ward, Oklahoma QB Dillon Gabriel and Notre Dame running back Audric Estime on the list.

Weaver has emerged as a massive target for Sanders. Through three games, he has 386 receiving yards with a pair of touchdowns on 25 receptions. Weaver put up 100 or more receiving yards in each of the first two games, including a team-high 170 against Nebraska before leading the Buffs again with 98 in the double-overtime win over Colorado State.

We're saying there's a chance! These guys are putting up numbers, do you think they could be in the Heisman running? 👀 💪 pic.twitter.com/7CmqOLsZWq — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 19, 2023

In nine games with South Florida in 2022, Weaver caught 53 passes for 718 yards and six scores. After fellow former USF WR Jimmy Horn Jr. transferred to Colorado in December, Weaver followed in February and the duo has been quite fun to watch for the Buffs.

If Weaver continues to put up big numbers — he should see even more work now with Hunter out a few weeks — the Heiman buzz should only increase.

Contact/Follow us @BuffaloesWire on X (Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Colorado news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire