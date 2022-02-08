Xavier vs Seton Hall prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Wednesday, February 9

Xavier vs Seton Hall How To Watch

Date: Wednesday, February 9

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: Prudential Center, Newark, NJ

How To Watch: FS1

Record: Xavier (16-6), Seton Hall (14-7)

Xavier vs Seton Hall Game Preview

Why Xavier Will Win

Really, Xavier? DePaul? At home?

The Musketeers came up with a dud against the Blue Demons on Saturday in a 69-65 loss, but if they can get the scoring game going for a big spurt at some point – and if they can be better on the line – that might be enough.

The Pirates don’t move the ball around well and don’t take or more enough threes. They’re more efficient than anything else, and that should fit the Xavier style just fine.

The Musketeers are better at forcing mistakes, better at keeping the fouls to a minimum, and …

Why Seton Hall Will Win

Seton Hall is better on the free throw line.

Xavier just isn’t shooting well enough. Outside of a hot performance against Creighton, it’s been struggling way too much from three, it’s not hitting enough free throws – only making 70% once in the last seven games – and it hit a scoring wall lately.

Getting to 70 points has been a struggle for the Musketeers, getting there just once since mid-January.

Seton Hall leads the Big East in made free throws, it’s better on the boards than Xavier, and …

What’s Going To Happen

Can Xavier find its groove again?

Being on the road hasn’t mattered much, and it’s got the ability to crank up more of a scoring punch, but it just can’t seem to score lately.

The first one to 70 wins, and neither one is guaranteed to get there.

Xavier vs Seton Hall Prediction, Lines

Seton Hall 72, Xavier 68

Line: Seton Hall -3, o/u: 141.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

Must See Rating: 3

