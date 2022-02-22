Xavier vs Providence prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Wednesday, February 23

Xavier vs Providence How To Watch

Date: Wednesday, February 23

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: Dunkin Donuts Center, Providence, RI

How To Watch: CBS Sports Network

Record: Xavier (17-9), Providence (22-3)

Xavier vs Providence Game Preview

Why Xavier Will Win

The Musketeers are struggling, but they’re shooting well.

They couldn’t hit anything in the loss to UConn, but before that they were more than fine long as they weren’t shooting threes. The extra passes and assists have been there, the free throw opportunities are coming, and the mistakes are kept to a relative minimum.

Providence is getting lit up from the field. Villanova went off from three in its win a few days ago, Butler shot well in its overtime loss, and teams are doing a good job of moving the ball around on the Friar D.

However …

Why Providence Will Win

Xavier can’t stop anyone.

What’s the problem over this run of four losses in five games? The Musketeers are getting destroyed inside and out. UConn couldn’t hit a thing in the 74-68 Xavier win, and a few days later in the rematch went off from three.

St. John’s hit 54% from the field, DePaul was on fire at home, and back in late January, Providence was able to come up with timely threes to get by 65-62.

It’s normally a great defensive team that forces a ton of mistakes, but Providence isn’t turning the ball over lately – just 15 turnovers in the last two games – while doing a strong job on the offensive boards.

What’s Going To Happen

The Xavier slide continues.

It has the ability to crank up the production and clamp down defensively, but the defense hasn’t been strong enough.

Providence finally showed it’s vulnerable at home with the loss to Villanova a few days ago, but this will be the opposite of the 89-84 game. This will be low scoring and a grind, but the Friars will be on the right side with the offense moving the ball around well.

Xavier vs Providence Prediction, Lines

Providence 67, Xavier 63

