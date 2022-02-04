Xavier vs DePaul prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Saturday, February 5

Xavier vs DePaul How To Watch

Date: Saturday, February 5

Game Time: 2:00 ET

Venue: Cintas Center, Cincinnati, OH

How To Watch: FS1

Record: DePaul (10-10), Xavier (16-5)

Xavier vs DePaul Game Preview

Why DePaul Will Win

DePaul might have a whole slew of problems, but it’s terrific at keeping games low scoring and within range.

There are plenty of blocked shots, and it needs to get to the line a whole lot to come up with wins.

It only got there eight times in the first meeting, but it was able to keep the came close in a 68-67 loss. It also nailed 11 threes, was strong on the boards, and it moved the ball around better than it had all season long, and …

Why Xavier Will Win

DePaul played about as well as it could’ve in the first meeting and still lost.

There’s no consistency to the offensive sets, the team is painful lately from the field – it hasn’t hit 40% in any of its last four games – and if the three aren’t falling, forget it.

As long as Xavier is able to go on a few scoring bursts and keep the Blue Demons from going lights out on the outside, everything should be okay.

DePaul is 1-8 this season when it scores fewer than 70 points, and …

What’s Going To Happen

Xavier is 2-12 when it keeps teams under 70 points, and DePaul isn’t Providence or Villanova – the two that came up with wins.

Coming off two tough wins and a whole lot of battles over the last few weeks, the Musketeers aren’t going to make this too tough. Get off to a decent start, don’t give DePaul a slew of transition points, and get out with a business-like home win.

Xavier vs DePaul Prediction, Lines

Xavier 76, DePaul 64

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

ATS Confidence out of 5: COMING

Must See Rating: 2

