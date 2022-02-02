Xavier vs Butler prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Wednesday, February 2

Xavier vs Butler How To Watch

Date: Wednesday, February 2

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: Cintas Center, Cincinnati, OH

How To Watch: CBS Sports Network

Record: Butler (11-10), Xavier (15-5)

– Sign up and live stream college basketball on ESPN+

– Today’s Best Bet to Lock in Now

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Xavier vs Butler Game Preview

Why Butler Will Win

The Bulldogs were able to hit enough from the field to make the first meeting interesting.

They lost to Xavier 87-72 in early January, but they weren’t able o connect from the outside like they occasionally do. Over the last two weeks the defense has clamped down lately, especially on the outside shooters, and they did enough to slip by Georgetown and rip Creighton.

Xavier crushed Creighton on the outside in a big win a few days ago, but it’s been way off over the last few games before that. However …

– Latest Polls AP | Coaches

Why Xavier Will Win

The Musketeers are far, far better on the boards.

Butler isn’t a big scoring machine and it doesn’t do enough inside and out. More than anything, it doesn’t help itself with rebounds, and Xavier is great at hitting the boards.

There’s no need to do anything crazy here. The Musketeers don’t foul – they won’t put Butler on the line enough – and it should be able to make up for mistakes by being a +7 or so on the boards.

– Top 25 Game Previews, Predictions

What’s Going To Happen

Is the three dropping for Butler?

It’s not really a volume shooting team, and again, it can’t rebound, so it has to take advantage of its opportunities. When Butler make 35% or better from three, it usually wins, but it can’t make up for the problems when it’s way off.

Xavier will get out to a hot start and should be able to stay ahead, but Butler has to take a few chances from the outside. It won’t do enough.

Xavier vs Butler Prediction, Lines

Xavier 74, Butler 65

Line: Xavier -12, o/u: 130.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Story continues

Must See Rating: 3

5: Nadal – Medvedev Australian Open Final

1: The shirts Nadal and Medvedev wore in the Australian Open Final

2022 NFL Draft Underclassmen. Early Entrants

QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | OTs | OG/Cs

Edge | DEs/DTs | LBs | CBs | Safeties | P/Ks

Top 30 2021 NFL Draft Early Entrants

2022 NFL Draft Early Entrants By College