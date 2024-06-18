Xavier Tillman wins first NBA championship after Boston Celtics defeat Dallas Mavericks

For the first time in his NBA career, former Michigan State basketball star Xavier Tillman is an NBA champion. Tillman won his first title on Monday night after the Boston Celtics beat the Dallas Mavericks in game five of the NBA Finals.

While Tillman was a depth player for Boston this year, he had a huge moment in these finals when an injury to Kristaps Porzingis led to him playing some crucial minutes in game three, and he impressed, locking down Luka Dončić on defense and hitting a big three.

