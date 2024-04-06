Xavier Tillman secures 101-100 Celtics win over Kings with game-winning floater

The Boston Celtics squeaked past the visiting Sacramento Kings Friday night, securing a 101-100 victory thanks to a heroic shot in the final moments of the game from forward Xavier Tillman. The shot put Boston ahead with just a few seconds remaining, while a chaotic defensive sequence on the opposite end sealed the deal. It was an exciting game, made even more intriguing thanks to head coach Joe Mazzulla. Early in the fourth quarter with his team holding a small lead, Mazzulla opted to rest his starters and instead rely on his bench players to provide a victory. Boston’s reserves played well, but Sacramento was able to stage a comeback, and even grabbed a one-point late into the game. This set the stage for Tillman’s game-winning shot. Check out Tillman’s heroic play and the other top highlights from the game courtesy of NBC Sports Boston’s YouTube channel.

