Xavier Thomas shares his decision on Clemson’s bowl game

The Clemson football program and fans received great news from defensive end Xavier Thomas on Tuesday.

Thomas announced that he would play in Clemson’s bowl game, a decision many heading for the NFL don’t make. Entering the season with 116 career tackles (30.0 for loss), 14.5 sacks, five pass breakups, five forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery over 49 games (19 starts) from 2018-22, Thomas has totaled 20 tackles (three for loss), two sacks and a pass breakup across 10 games this season.

“Yessir, one last time,” Thomas told a Clemson fan about playing in the bowl game. “This program has given me everything & more when they could have moved on when I was down & out. I have to give my all in return. Grateful to even be able to play the game of football again. Finishing it out before we head to the league.”

Clemson fans get a treat and a final send-off for a six-year veteran who has been through a lot with the program.

