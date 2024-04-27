Xavier Thomas drafted No. 138 overall to the Arizona Cardinals

Xavier Thomas’ NFL dreams have come true.

The Arizona Cardinals drafted Thomas No. 138 pick in the 5th round of the 2024 NFL Draft. It’s a fifth round selection for the team.

Injuries were huge part of Thomas’ story with the Tigers. If life were like a video game and we could turn off injuries, Thomas likely would have been a first round pick a few years ago.

In his long Clemson career, Thomas totaled 121 tackles, 34 for loss, and 17.5 sacks. He was an excellent Tiger and has a strong opportunity to be an excellent pro.

Thomas has an opportunity to compete for minutes right away with the Cardinals and will look to make the most of the situation.

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire