Xavier softball's Lauren Putz embraces leadership role as Gators pursue title

Senior Lauren Putz is having a breakout season for Xavier Prep's softball, as the Gators look to reclaim a title this season after falling out in the first round of last year's playoffs.

Putz among state leaders in a host of offensive categories, including No. 1 in home runs (16) and runs scored as of Friday, second in slugging percentage, and fifth in RBI (41). Putz has played four years in the varsity level, winning two state titles with Xavier in 2021 and 2022.

The Gators currently are 11-2 on the year in AIA games, after sweeping the matchups against last year's runner-up Perry in back-to-back games Wednesday and Thursday. They're ranked No. 3 in 6A behind No. 1 and defending champion Basha and No. 2 Mesa Red Mountain, which handed Xavier one of their two losses in AIA competition this season.

#23 Lauren Putz at bat versus Perry.

Putz, who plays multiple positions in both infield and outfield, delivered six runs, two RBIs and a home-run in the two games against Perry.

Had coach Bradley Downes appreciates the impact and leadership that Putz provides the team.

"Since day once she's been an integral part of this team," Downes said. "We have a group of freshman this year that has been guided by Lauren, and I wouldn't have it any other way. She's been playing at this level since she was a freshman and knows the expectation for this team. She's so fun to watch, and this year is proof that she wants it more than anyone else."

#23 Lauren Putz on base after being walked for second time.

Putz is batting .642 on the season, which leads the 6A Premier region. She's also No. 3 in the nation for slugging percentage with a 1.827, according to MaxPreps (Alexa Yarger, of small-school conference 1A Desert Christian in Tucson, is the state and national leader in the category).

Putz was ranked No. 2 the Republic's top 50 Arizona high school softball players for this season. She embraces her role as a senior leader on the team. And she knows it means even more as games vs. No. 1 defending champion Basha lie ahead on April 11 and 16.

Post-game wrap with head coach Bradley Downes talking with team after 2-0 victory against Perry.

"Obviously preparing for our toughest match-ups coming up against the state champions ," said Putz. "Being one of the seniors for this group and knowing what it's like to win a title, I want to deliver that knowledge to the freshman in this group. It's not only me in this group, but I know it's my responsibility to give it my all to this team and deliver yet another title for Xavier Prep."

She'll be following the footsteps of her parents, committing to the University of Michigan. Putz's mother Kelsey was an All-American at Michigan, and her father J.J. Putz also pitched for Michigan in the late 1990s and spent 12 years in the Major Leagues, including four with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Lauren Putz, however remains focused on the task at hand: pursuing a title this spring for the Gators.

"I'm trying to be the best I can throughout this season," said Putz. "I'm looking to shatter all of my previous stats from last season, but more importantly, I want to continue to play at the level that everyone expects out of me. It's my final year at Xavier Prep, and with last year being a down season for us, I believe we can compete for this year's title once again."

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Lauren Putz breakout season guiding Xavier Prep back to former glory