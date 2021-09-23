Though it’s increasingly looking like the Colts won’t have quarterback Carson Wentz to play the Titans on Sunday, they may have one of their key secondary pieces back.

Cornerback Xavier Rhodes (calf) returned to practice on Thursday as a limited participant, according to Indianapolis’ injury report. Rhodes missed the first two games while dealing with the calf injury and hadn’t practiced since the start of the regular season.

Wentz (ankles) was officially a non-participant for the second day in a row. Practice squad quarterback Brett Hundley took the bulk of starters reps for Wednesday’s session. Jacob Eason is the other healthy quarterback currently on the Indianapolis roster.

Linebacker Darius Leonard (ankle) didn’t participate on Thursday after he was full on Wednesday. Leonard has missed a few practices with the ankle injury over the first two weeks but has played every defensive snap for Indianapolis.

Right tackle Braden Smith (foot/thumb) and linebacker Jordan Glasgow (concussion) also remained out of Thursday’s practice.

Receiver Parris Campbell (abdomen) was a limited participant on Thursday after receiving the same designation on Wednesday. Receiver Zach Pascal (illness) was back as a full participant on Thursday after missing Wednesday’s session. Safety Julian Blackmon (shoulder) was full.

Tight end Jack Doyle and left tackle Eric Fisher received veteran rest days.

Xavier Rhodes returns to practice, Carson Wentz officially did not participate originally appeared on Pro Football Talk