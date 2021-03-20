Xavier Rhodes returns to the Colts

A year after cornerback Xavier Rhodes did a one-year deal with the Colts, he’s done another one-year deal with the Colts.

Per multiple reports, Rhodes has re-signed with Indianapolis.

Rhodes started every game in 2020 for the Colts, his first year with a team other than the Vikings. He had two interceptions and a touchdown last season.

Many thought Rhodes was washed up, based on his last year in Minnesota. But Rhodes re-established himself with the Colts. He’ll now spend another year with the team he joined last year.

