Xavier Rhodes to return to Colts on 1-year deal

Former Vikings cornerback Xavier Rhodes had the type of bounce-back season the Colts were looking for in 2020.

It was enough that the team decided to bring him back on a one-year, $6.5 million deal per multiple reports.

The #Colts have focused on keeping their own, and they do it with Xavier Rhodes. He gets a 1-year, $6.5M deal, source said, to build on what he did last year. https://t.co/gbnRvWxny0 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 20, 2021

Rhodes started 16 games for the Colts last season, a team that ranked as a top-10 defense.

This contract is double what Rhodes, 30, made last season with the Colts. Last season he signed a one-year, $3.75 million deal.

Per Spotrac, Rhodes has made $53.5 million throughout his career.