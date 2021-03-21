Xavier Rhodes to return to Colts on 1-year deal

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Kyle Ratke
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Former Vikings cornerback Xavier Rhodes had the type of bounce-back season the Colts were looking for in 2020.

It was enough that the team decided to bring him back on a one-year, $6.5 million deal per multiple reports.

Rhodes started 16 games for the Colts last season, a team that ranked as a top-10 defense.

This contract is double what Rhodes, 30, made last season with the Colts. Last season he signed a one-year, $3.75 million deal.

Per Spotrac, Rhodes has made $53.5 million throughout his career.

Recommended Stories