Cornerback Xavier Rhodes returned to the Colts on a second consecutive one-year deal, in large part because of the comfort he found with the franchise.

Rhodes spent his first seven season with the Vikings, who selected him at No. 25 overall in 2013. But during his Thursday press conference, Rhodes noted he’d found a home with Indianapolis and feels like the team could make a run in 2021.

“I played well with the Colts,” Rhodes said, via Jim Ayello of the Indianapolis Star. “I got along with the players and the coaches at the same time so it was a great bond with us. I was able to see the potential of the team and how I was able to change the camaraderie … [I like] how much potential this team has, to come back to it and try and strive to go to the Super Bowl again. I know we have the potential to do so. I was more than glad and happy to come back.”

Rhodes, who turns 31 in June, started all 16 games for the Colts last season, recording a pair of interceptions and 12 passes defensed for the club.

Xavier Rhodes: I’m happy to be back with the Colts originally appeared on Pro Football Talk