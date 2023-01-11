Xavier Rhodes blowing Cowboys away at cornerback

Since losing Anthony Brown on December 4, the Cowboys cornerback position across from Trevon Diggs has been in a constant state of flux. From the Kelvin Joseph experiment, to Nahshon Wright, to DeRon Bland, to Trayvon Mullen, Dan Quinn has been searching for answers on the boundary.

The Cowboys have mixed and matched their way through the end of the regular season, testing combinations, roles, and situations. At face value, many seem like terrible ideas. Even DaRon Bland, the Cowboys standout nickel cornerback, is a poor fit outside. Nothing has seemed to work and it’s causing panic in Cowboys Nation among the fans. Dan Quinn, on the other hand, is not so concerned, even stating, “I feel very comfortable where we’re at.” Part of that comfort could be because of the new presence of Xavier Rhodes.

Cowboys also recently signed CB Xavier Rhodes, whose tape DQ liked. Says he was "blown away" by Rhodes so far, including by his football instincts and competitive nature. Vikings' 2013 1st rounder arrives with 127 NFL starts' experience. — Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein) January 9, 2023

After his release from Buffalo, the Cowboys added 32-year-old cornerback, Xavier Rhodes, on January 7. The former Pro Bowler joined the Dallas practice squad initially but figures to be a legitimate player when the Cowboys take the field in Tampa on Monday night.

Much like other veteran free agent additions the Cowboys have made this season, Rhodes is certifiably past his prime. Like Jason Peters, T.Y. Hilton and Anthony Barr, he’s no longer the player that earned Pro Bowl honors in years past, and no longer a cornerstone player in which to build a championship roster.

But the Cowboys don’t need him to be. Like the others, Rhodes could still serve an important role for a contender like Dallas.

Quinn’s sense of calm could also come from him knowing the strengths and weaknesses of his players and his confidence that he can put each of them in position to succeed. He’s already spoken to the fact that he’s spent the last several weeks testing the abilities of players to prep for the games that truly matter.

