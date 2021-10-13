Xavier Rhodes, Andrew Sendejo in concussion protocol

In this article:

The Colts have two members of their secondary in concussion protocol, coach Frank Reich announced Tuesday.

Cornerback Xavier Rhodes and safety Andrew Sendejo were diagnosed with concussions during Monday night’s loss to the Ravens.

Sendejo played 47 defensive snaps and Rhodes 41 against the Ravens.

Safety Ibraheim Campbell went on the practice squad injured list Tuesday. Campbell has knee and ankle injuries.

Campbell played the past two games, seeing action on 20 special teams snaps.

Reich said he had no update on kicker Rodrigo Blankenship‘s hip injury.

