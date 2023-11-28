Xavier Restrepo, Kam Kinchens, Andy Borregales highlight 13 Hurricanes earn All-ACC honors

The Miami Hurricanes had more All-ACC selections than all but one conference foe this season.

Thirteen Miami players were named to the All-ACC first, second, third teams or honorable mention for this season, second behind only Florida State, which had 17 players picked.

Wide receiver Xavier Restrepo, safety Kamren Kinchens and kicker Andy Borregales were picked for the All-ACC first team. Linebacker Francisco Mauigoa, wide receiver Brashard Smith and offensive linemen Matt Lee and Jalen Rivers were named to the second team. Wide receiver Jacolby George and defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. were picked for the third team.

Additionally, punter Dylan Joyce and offensive linemen Javion Cohen, Anez Cooper and Francis Mauigoa were named honorable mentions.

Restrepo, a fourth-year receiver, excelled as a slot receiver this season. He racked up 993 receiving yards, which ranked second in the conference. He had five touchdowns on 74 catches.

Kinchens earned All-ACC honors for the second year in a row. He had 59 tackles and five interceptions.

Borregales made 21 of 25 field goals this season and made 41 of 42 extra points. He also had 45 touchbacks on 71 kickoffs.

Mauigoa was a breakout star on defense in his first year at Miami. He racked up 70 tackles with 17 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks. He was second in the conference in tackles for loss and led ACC linebackers in sacks.

Smith earned a second-team spot as a specialist and also was named an honorable mention as an all-purpose back. Smith had 22 catches for 263 yards and two touchdown catches. He also had nine carries for 132 yards and a score. Smith notched 579 kick return yards and score a key kickoff return against Texas A&M.

Lee, in his first season at Miami after transferring from UCF, was a leader on the offense and a strong lineman. He had a 76.5 offensive score from Pro Football Focus with an 89.1 pass-blocking grade and a 70.3 run-blocking grade.

Rivers, in his first season playing left tackle in college, provided protection for Miami’s quarterbacks. He played 812 snaps and had a 75.3 offensive score with an excellent 89 pass-blocking grade from Pro Football Focus. He had a 69.9 run-blocking score.

George had a strong junior season, finishing second on the team and third in the conference with 851 receiving yards. He led Miami with eight touchdown catches, which tied for fourth in the conference.

Bain was picked for the third team as a freshman. Bain moved into a starting role as other defensive ends suffered injuries, and there was no issue. Bain finished the season with 37 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks.

The rest of the Miami offensive line was picked as honorable mentions.

Mauigoa, a touted freshman who started every game at right tackle, had a 67.8 offensive grade with a 62.8 pass-blocking grade and a 71.8 run-blocking grade. Cooper, in his first full season as the starting right guard, had 65.1 offensive grade with a 80.8 pass-blocking grade and a 61.5 run-blocking grade. Cohen, who transferred from Alabama, notched a 60.1 offensive grade with a 74.3 pass-blocking grade and a 56.8 run-blocking grade.

Joyce, an Australian punter, made his college debut this season and provided solid kicks for the Hurricanes. He averaged 43.5 yards on his punts and had 17 that landed inside opponents’ 20-yard line.