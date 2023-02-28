Xavier at Providence Prediction, College Basketball Game Preview
Xavier at Providence prediction, game preview, odds, how to watch. Wednesday, March 1
Xavier at Providence How To Watch
Date: Wednesday, March 1
Game Time: 6:30 ET
Venue: Amica Mutual Pavilion, Providence, RI
How To Watch: FS1
Record: Xavier (21-8), Providence (21-8)
Xavier vs Providence Game Preview
Why Xavier Will Win
The Musketeers have been battling over the last month, but they’re still playing relatively well.
They’re moving the ball around better than anyone in America, they’re hitting their threes, and few in the Big East are better on the boards.
Now it’s all about cranking up the firepower. The best scoring offense in the conference is 18-1 when scoring 80 points or more and 21-2 when scoring more than 72 points. That includes 85 in the overtime win over Providence a few weeks ago.
The Providence defense is solid, it’s able to come up with stops from three, and …
Why Providence Will Win
Xavier’s offense has been slowed down a bit lately.
The attack might come up with points in bunches, but it’s 2-3 over the last five games with all three losses coming with the O failed to get to 70 points. A killer at home, Providence has yet to lose in Amica partly because the defense is turned up several notches.
The Friars haven’t allowed more than 76 points at home since early January and haven’t given up more than 65 in the last ten home dates. The team’s style is able to slow things down when needed, it’s better on the boards at both ends than Xavier is, and …
What’s Going To Happen
Providence hits its free throws.
It’s a good offense at getting to the line, and it makes them when it takes them. Again, the team is too good on at home and it should keep the score low enough to get this done to take over second place in the Big East.
It’ll be tight late, but again, the Providence free throw shooting will make a difference.
Xavier vs Providence Prediction, Line
Providence 72, Xavier 67
Line: Providence -3.5, o/u: 155
ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5
Must See Ranking: 4
