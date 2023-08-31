Xavier Prep volleyball dominant in straight-set victory over Gilbert

The Xavier College Prep volleyball team put on a dominating performance at home against Gilbert in a straight-set victory on Wednesday night.

Xavier had just came off a victory over Liberty to start the season. The Gators then had to shift its focus to hosting the Tigers. Right out of the gate, Xavier was focused and determined in the match.

The Gators forced a Tigers timeout early in first set when the score was 6-0. Gilbert found some rhythm in the first set but was unable to stop Xavier’s offensive power. Xavier took the first set 25-9 in a relentless effort.

So many players were involved on the court for the Gators in the victory. Lamar Bryant, head coach of Xavier, pointed to her team’s depth as one of its best strengths.

“That’s the best part,” Bryant said. “I love when we have a lot of opportunities for a lot of different girls, but it’s just trust we are 16 strong and we need everyone to be successful in the end.”

Similar to the first set, the Gators were in full command in taking the second set 25-9.

It could have been easy for Xavier to let up from there, but that was not the case. The Gators were communicating with each other during timeouts and on the court focusing on the next task at hand.

Bryant knew her team needed to maintain its composure in order to be victorious at the end of the game.

“It’s not about the other side of the net, it’s about our side of the net,” Bryant said. “We have a lot of goals, and we have things that we want to work on, and we want to make sure that we really take care of that first contact, so we are able to work on a lot of different things.”

Finley Workman, senior outside hitter, is the captain for Xavier Prep. Workman is embracing her leadership role on the team and because it is her last year playing in a Gator uniform, she is making the most of her time on the court.

Workman was huge for her team in the win, as she recorded some big kills and blocks. She communicated messages with her teammates before and during the game to make sure everyone was on the same page.

“Just making sure that everyone is focused and ready for the game and nobody is messing around, but everybody is in the zone locked in,” Workman said.

Gilbert was unable to rally in the third set, which led to a 25-11 set and match win for Xavier. The Tigers will look to bounce back when they face Maricopa at home on Aug. 31.

Xavier Prep has a short break and will play its next match on Sept. 5 at Cesar Chavez. The Gators and Bryant know that this is just the start of the season, and the team will need to continue its momentum one game at a time.

“We just have to stay disciplined and stay focused,” Bryant said. “It’s all about serve and pass game and when we serve and pass, we are unstoppable.”

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Xavier Prep volleyball focused in dominant victory over Gilbert