Xavier opens 2023-24 season against Robert Morris with high expectations, new roster

The second year of Sean Miller's second stint as head basketball coach of the Xavier Musketeers tips off on Monday at 8 p.m. when the Robert Morris Colonials come to Cintas Center.

In Miller's return last season, Xavier went 27-10 overall, got to No. 13 in the AP Top 25 poll and were runners-up in the Big East in both the regular season and conference tournament. Xavier made the NCAA tournament for the first time since the final year of the Chris Mack era (2018), advancing to the Sweet 16 where it fell to Texas.

More: Blackjack and walks on the beach: How Xavier's new-look roster bonded this offseason

More: 'Fun, exciting challenge.' Billi Chambers and the rebuilding of Xavier women's basketball

While the new season will always bring excitement and optimism, the Musketeers are working with heavy roster turnover from last year's regional semifinal run. Xavier was top 10 in the nation in scoring last season, but nearly 90% of those points are gone. Miller and company are banking on a few players making a big jump, key additions from the transfer portal leading the way and Xavier's freshmen class can contribute quality minutes.

More: Xavier Musketeers notebook: Sean Miller's need for speed, women's soccer wins Big East

This one counts

Xavier has had ample opportunities this offseason against teams with different jerseys. Starting with the Baha Mar Hoops Summer League in August, when the Musketeers took down the University of Victoria and Bahamas Raw Talent Elite in a pair of exhibition contests.

Xavier then hosted two secret scrimmages in October. They lost to Notre Dame in a high-scoring affair and took down Kent State. Now, they'll line up against Robert Morris to kick off a non-conference schedule that is loaded with tough matchups.

Xavier will visit No. 3 Purdue on Monday, Nov. 12 and will travel to Las Vegas later that week for the Continental Tire Main Event, where they'll matchup with Washington and either No. 23 St. Mary's or No. 17 San Diego State University. Xavier also hosts No. 7 Houston in December.

Xavier vs. Robert Morris

Tip: Monday, 8 p.m., Cintas Center (10,250)

TV/Radio: FS1 "Big East Tipoff" and the Fox Sports App/55KRC

Note: Xavier has won 33 consecutive regular-season openers

Robert Morris scouting report

Record: 16-17 (10-10 Horizon League) in 2022-23

Head coach: Andrew Toole (216-210, 14th season)

Offense: 69.3 ppg (last season)

Defense: 66.8 ppg (last season)

Overview: Toole took over at Robert Morris prior to the 2010-11 season and has coached the Colonials to seven winning seasons and one NCAA Tournament appearance over the last 13 years. Robert Morris made the NCAA Tournament in 2015, defeating North Florida in a play-in game before falling to No. 1 Duke.

Robert Morris went 4-15 in 2021 but have improved each of the last two seasons, winning eight games in 2022 before a 16-17 campaign last year. Robert Morris lost a charity exhibition game to Penn State in October, 68-58, and were picked to finish seventh in the Horizon League preseason poll.

Projected lineup

(Pos., Height, Stats last season)

Josh Corbin (G, 6'3", 10.5 ppg)

Justice Williams (G, 6'3", 3.3 ppg *at LSU)

Jackson Last (G, 6'5", 5.8 ppg)

Markeese Hastings (F, 6'7", 8.3 ppg *at Western Michigan)

Alvaro Folgueiras (F, 6'9", freshman)

Xavier scouting report

Record: 27-10 (15-5 Big East) in 2022-23

Head coach: Sean Miller (147-57 at Xavier, seventh season)

Offense: 80.9 ppg (last season)

Defense: 74.1 ppg (last season)

Projected lineup

(Pos., Height, Stats last season)

Desmond Claude (G, 6'6", 4.7 ppg)

Dayvion McKnight (G, 6'0", 16.5 ppg *at Western Kentucky)

Quincy Olivari (G, 6'3", 18.7 ppg *at Rice)

Gytis Nemeiksa (F, 6'8", 11.3 ppg *at Zalgiris Kaunas II)

Abou Ousmane (F, 6'10", 11.1 ppg *at North Texas)

Players to watch

Desmond Claude played only 20.8 minutes per game last season but worked hard over the summer and is expected to be a main cog for the Musketeers.

Desmond Claude

Claude played just 20.8 minutes per game last season and came off the bench for all but one of his 35 appearances. He's now expected to make a big jump as a sophomore, developing into Xavier's key offensive threat with his ability to get to the rim, the free-throw line and knock down jumpers.

"We saw glimpses a year ago, whether it be in practice, then he became a really important ingredient to last year's team," Miller said of Claude. "He's worked endlessly in the gym. He loves the game. No doubt, we're expecting big things. We need him to be great and I think he can be."

Trey Green

Xavier will be led by its guard play this season and that extends to the bench, where freshman Trey Green looks to log key minutes. Green's stock has gone up this summer and in the fall practice session and he looks to be one of the first guys off the bench for Miller. Green runs the offensive comfortably for a freshman and is one of the team's top shooters, especially from beyond the arc.

"We're counting on him (Green). His maturity, his work ethic and his fearless approach to the game has really stood out," Miller said of the freshman. "He appears to be older than he really is. It's great to see his confidence. That's really what we need."

Key to the game

Let the guards run the show

Xavier has 10 new players on its roster from last season, so how long will it take everyone to gel? The Bahamas trip was a building block for the team, especially with the extra permitted practices.

The Musketeers will look to keep their high-flying offense from a year ago, just with new faces leading the way. Claude will get plenty of touches and transfer portal additions Dayvion McKnight and Quincy Olivari, two 1,000-point scorers at their previous stops, will push the pace.

How will Xavier perform down low? The Musketeers are looking at a committee approach to replace forwards Zach Freemantle and Jerome Hunter, who are out for the year. Xavier will get its first look at Abou Ousmane, a double-digit scorer at North Texas last year. International additions Gytis Nemeiksa, Sasa Ciana and Lazar Djokovic are part of that committee, as well.

Ratings

NCAA NET: Xavier finished last year at No. 18, Robert Morris was No. 247.

KenPom: Xavier is No. 34 in the preseason rankings and Robert Morris is No. 307.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Xavier Musketeers host Robert Morris to open 2023-24 season