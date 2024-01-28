Xavier Newsom, a 4-star edge from Michigan, will visit Rutgers on Sunday

On Sunday, Xavier ‘Tree’ Newsom will be at Rutgers for a recruiting event. The four-star prospect from Michigan is a big-time talent and has emerged as a priority recruit for Rutgers football.

Newsom is one of several dozen recruits expected on campus at Rutgers on Sunday for unofficial visits. It is a strong list of players expected to make their way to Rutgers for the event.

Rutgers has some momentum right now, finishing their fourth year of a rebuild under head coach Greg Schiano at 7-6 (3-5 Big Ten). It was an impressive step forward from the program, considering they played the second-toughest schedule in college football.

In the Pinstripe Bowl, Rutgers beat Miami 31-24.

Newsom is a tight-end/edge prospect from Martin Luther King in Detroit. Newsom is the No. 171 recruit in the nation according to 247Sports. He holds offers from Louisville, Michigan, Minnesota, Penn State, Tennessee and West Virginia among others

“I’m visiting Rutgers to see how they coach and to see what it feels like to be on campus,” Newsom told Rutgers Wire.

Newsom is 6-foot-5 and 220 pounds. He got the nickname ‘Tree’ from a high school coach because of his size.

Ranked as the No. 2 recruit in Michigan, Newsom is a true national recruit and a highly talented player.

For Rutgers, the message to Newsoe is simple: He is wanted by the program. Last year, Rutgers landed four-star running back Gabriel Winowich from Michigan early in their recruiting class.

Newsom would be a big foundational piece for Rutgers on the other side of the ball.

“They were telling me that F.A.M.I.L.Y., Trust and CHOP…How I already have Trust and F.A.M.I.L.Y. – all I needed was CHOP,” Newsom said. “And they can see me setting records there.”

On his visit, Newsom is hoping to see “The facility, the players and a couple of clips of how they use their defensive ends.”

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire